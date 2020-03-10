The city of Mobile is working with WAVE Transit to ensure the safety of those who use methods of mass transportation in the city.
City Officials said they reached out to WAVE Transit early on asking them to start a disinfecting process and WAVE agreed.
WAVE Officials said the process happens daily. Workers disinfect buses from top to bottom including seats, hand rails and windows.
When asked if there had been a drop in rider numbers since the coronavirus outbreak, officials said the numbers have been steady so far.
So far, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama (3/10/2020, 5:30 pm)
