MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Down a closed off area near Moffett Road, Mobile Area Water and Sewer System employees are stuck with an all too common and frustrating find.

“We think there are about 100 tires here, but I’m told that’s not really the biggest amount that we’ve seen,” said Monica Allen. “We’ve seen triple this amount.”

Recently, tires were dumped in one of their easements.

MAWSS believes the person dumped them because they did not want to pay to properly dispose of them.

“It’s a very big problem so that our trucks can’t pass through to get to the sanitary sewer overflow should there be one and it’s very irresponsible,” Allen said.

Allen says tires and other things dumped in the easements have caused serious damage.

“Just down here there are our sewers and people will put these tires in the sewer when water and grease and rags collect their it causes a sanitary sewer overflow,” she said.

This illegal dumping is a concerning crime for the City of Mobile.

Chief Resiliency Officer Casi Callaway says the city is working hard to fight litter like this. The city is now using cameras to catch people in the act and they are also doing a lot of education to try and get people to do the right thing.

“We want to give people the tools and resources to actually do the right thing early, but when they don’t we’re going to catch you and we’re going to push that to the extent possible,” Callaway said.

Back at the tire dump site, MAWSS say it has a full-time deputy who patrols the property and they are going to work hard to identify the people responsible for leaving these tires and other stuff in their easements.

“We have areas all throughout the city where we see people dumping things, furniture, abandoning cars,” Allen said. “We all know better.”

The City of Mobile has a launched a litter free Mobile website with some tools and resources.