A lot of reaction coming in after President Donald Trump addressed the nation about tensions in the Middle East with Iran.
Many veterans were among those reacting. They said it brings back memories and they're concerned about the troops but have faith in them.
"We are the land of the free, because of the brave," said Rusty Doss.
Doss was a Combat Photographer in Iraq during Desert Storm.
Local veterans remember their time served. Matthew Haslett served 8 years in the Marine Corps. During his time he served in Irag and Afghanistan and was a combat instructor in Quantico. Although he's retired he said, he wouldn't mind going back to fight.
"I fought two wars. I would prefer not to go back to one but I'm ready to go back to one. If there is compromise, lets have compromise," said Matthew Haslett, who served 8 years in the Marine Corps.
President Trump addressed the nation after Tuesday night's missile attacks on Iraqi bases where US troops are housed.
"Hopefully the Iranians have kind of gotten the message that we're not playing and hopefully they don't want to play anymore, which will be good," said Pete Riehm, Retired US Navy Commander.
The President said in his address Wednesday, "Iran appears to be standing down."
"That was very Teddy Roosevelt of him, you know speak softly, carry a big stick. We're ready. We've been fighting this war for 20 years," said Haslett.
With so many men and women in uniform in harm's way, and many America's worried, the President's statement was a relief to some back here at home.
"It sounded really bad the last 2 days but the way it's looking, we may not be talking about this 2 weeks from now, it may be a long memory," Riehm said.
Meantime there are troops still overseas in the thick of things. Doss encouraged other residents to stay informed on the latest in the Middle East and to keep the troops in prayer.
"All of the men and women that are over there right now and all of the many people that are a part of this beautiful VFW post and the whole VFW nationwide have seen all of the bloodshed and the sacrifice and that's what its all about is that we want to be a country that protects ourselves and cares about others," Doss explained.
