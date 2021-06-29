MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The dock at the Alabama Cruise Terminal is open and empty, waiting for the next time the Carnival Sensation will grace the Port City.

Mobile is in constant communication with Carnival. The best guess on when the Sensation will start operating out of Mobile again is sometime in the next few months.

“We’re hopeful that we will see a Carnival ship, the Sensation here in the Fall and we’re continually coordinating with Carnival to make sure that can happen,” said Joe Snowden, Executive Director of Administrative Services for the City of Mobile.

Celebrity Cruises set sail for the first-time last weekend from Florida, the first ship to leave with passengers in more than a year.

Carnival’s first ship will leave from Texas on Saturday and another will leave from Miami on Sunday.

So far, Carnival has announced restarting service on eight ships, all will require people to be vaccinated.

“We’re working through the hurdles that we have to in order to open up here and Carnival is starting out with their initial ports to work out the bugs and we do expect to see cruising out of Mobile,” Snowden said.

At Loda Bier Garten on Tuesday, Owner Matthew Golden is happy to hear that Carnival could soon call Mobile home again.

“We’d take it tomorrow, but we’re excited about the fall,” he said. “We’re just excited that Carnival is rejoining the Port of Mobile and that’s what the takeaway should be and we’re excited to see them come back.”

A quick look at Carnival’s website shows the cruise line is tentatively scheduled to start sailing from Mobile on October 21st.

So far, Carnival has not formally announced plans for Mobile or what safety protocols will be in place on the Carnival Sensation.

“We know that Mobile, we know that Alabama, we know the region loves cruising and we’d like to see it come back here soon,” Snowden said.