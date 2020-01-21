MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The Senior Bowl and The Lending Tree Bowl are staying tight lipped about future plans, but the folks in charge of Ladd-Peebles Stadium are not worried that the games could move across town to South Alabama’s new stadium.
“We'd like them to stay,” said Ann Davis, Chairman, Ladd-Peebles Stadium Board. “We'd like them to be happy at Ladd.”
For 72 years Ladd-Peebles Stadium has given Mobile football.
“If they think newer is better, so be it,” Davis said. “We have other things in the works.”
Now at the end of this week the college football chapter could be dimming for the time being. The Reese's Senior Bowl not answering whether Ladd will be home next year.
“I can't wait for this year's game at Ladd and then we'll talk about next year's game,” said Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy. “I'm totally focused on Saturday.”
While high school football will continue, the stadium's college career prospects are disappointing for people like Seymour Irby IV who live just feet from the endzone.
“It's so rich in tradition,” he said. “The stadium holds a lot of memories for a lot of people including myself.”
“I think they should keep this tradition going,” said Marcus Pettaway. “A lot of people rely on that stadium.”
Davis said they are working to make the stadium competitive. They're busy making upgrades like adding a walking trail.
“We have a lot of things in the works and we're prepared to move forward and keep Ladd a viable part of our city,” she said.
The Senior Bowl, the Lending Tree Bowl and the Gulf Coast Challenge all have used Ladd over the last year. We reached out to all of them about future plans, but nobody responded in time for this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.