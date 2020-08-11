It's official! Mobile has a new fire chief. At Mayor Sandy Stimpson's recommendation, the Mobile City Council unanimously voted in approval of Jeremy Lami as the Chief for Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.
Chief Lami was previously the department's Chief of Staff. He said it's an honor to be promoted to the city's top fireman job.
The Chief said he's a 2nd generation Mobile firefighter. He said his father served in the department for 30 years.
“Since four years old I’ve been around these fire stations. So it means a tremendous amount to me and we’re gonna do our best,” he said.
Lami said the plan is to build on the foundation that's already set and improve working conditions for firefighters. He's also hoping to get accreditation for Mobile Fire-Rescue.
“We’re always going to figure out a way to supply them what they need. So we’ve implemented things like physical fitness and cancer screenings but there’s certainly other things that we’re going to look at that we can do to help improve the environment that they work on a daily basis," he explained.
The new Chief came highly recommended by Mayor Sandy Stimpson who said he was one of the top candidate's three years ago when former Chief Mark Sealy was hired.
“But I also knew that he had a lot of years before him and had an opportunity in the future to maybe fill this position. So what we thought back then, is actually happening, maybe ahead of schedule, but we know that in these last three years he’s become better prepared to be the chief,“ said Mayor Stimpson.
The Progressive Black Firefighters sent a letter to the Mobile City Council Monday opposing the appointment. Following today's vote, a representative sent this statement to FOX 10 News:
"The Progressive Black Firefighters are very disappointed that the leaders of our city are not providing equal opportunity to all members of the Mobile Fire Rescue Department. We have members in our organization with Master Degrees, Executive Officer Training as well as 20 plus years of experience. This is further proof that the Mobile Fire Rescue Department is in need of new leadership that will consider the qualifications of all members and not just members who are recommended by their friend."
When asked about the criticism, Mayor Stimpson said this,
“There are a lot of people who have different opinions about how we go through the process of making selections, but what we’re trying to do, we’re trying to do what’s in the very best interest of all the citizens of Mobile. And we feel that Jeremy Lami has touched all of those boxes,” he said.
The Mayor also announced today that Deputy Chief Johnny Morris will be taking Chief Lami's place as Chief of Staff for MFRD.
