MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- With a recent spate of violent crime in Mobile some members of the community met with the city’s top police officer and three city councilmembers on Monday.

The meeting comes after two 5-year-old’s were shot and other instances of gun violence in the last few months.

Bobby Shindell has lived near Navco Road and McVay Drive for about 4 years. He says crime in the area is on the rise.

“First year I was here it was pretty cool maybe a couple drug dealers here a couple drug dealers there, but now we got just young kids they got the guns in their hand and they just start shooting at each other,” he said.

Shindell is a neighborhood watch president. He joined more than a dozen community members at Navco Baptist Church to meet with police and city councilmembers to share their concerns about crime in the area.

“We’re scared to let our kids out to play because we don’t know if somebody is going to stop on main street and start shooting on side street like we had a couple weeks ago,” Shindell said.

According to the Mobile Police weekend recap released Monday afternoon, there were three shootings in Mobile in less than 48 hours. One person was injured.

In just the last two and a half weeks, two five-year old’s were shot. Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste says violent crime is up this year citywide, but in some precincts, it is going down.

Battiste says meetings like this are important.

“The idea is this if we don’t work together then we will have more incidents of this nature to occur,” he said.

One of the concerns brought up was the need for more officers in area, but Chief Battiste says that is not really a problem.

Neighbors hope this meeting helps get the ball rolling.

“There’s just too much crime on one particular street and it don’t make sense that a child can get shot like that,” said Brenda May.

One of things talked about was installing more cameras in the neighborhoods around McVay and Navco. Police say that would help solve crimes when they happen.