MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Catholic Social Services will be the agency that will help resettle 10 Afghan refugees in Mobile.

The agency has not received a lot of information yet, but they tell me it could be a few weeks until the refugees start arriving.

The announcement coming just weeks after the U.S. airlifted more than 100,000 people out of Kabul.

“They leave everything behind so it’s just overwhelming really and truly,” said Marilyn Davis King, Executive Director of Catholic Social Services.

Mobile’s Catholic Social Services will be the agency tasked with helping the 10 refugees.

Davis King says they have not gotten all the details yet, but they are already preparing. Normally when they help refugees they provide housing, help them get work and offer lots of other services to get them on their feet.

“There’s a lot of people that are welcoming and want to see them succeed and that’s our goal is to connect them with everybody that we can to make that happen,” Davis King said.

The Biden Administration has plans to resettle more than 60,000 Afghan refugees by the end of the month. They are spreading them throughout the U.S.

For the 10 refugees coming to Alabama, Catholic Social Services says depending on their immigration status they will provide services for 30 to 90 days. Other organizations, like Dwell Mobile will then step in to help them.

“We will provide post resettlement services for these families who are coming in and that will include English classes, help to study for their driving permit, citizenship classes,” said Jeri Stroade, Executive Director for Dwell Mobile.

The Department of Homeland Security is vetting the refugees. All of them are required to have a health screening and those 12 and older must get the COVID vaccination.

Back with Davis King, she says while the Afghan refugees could go anywhere in the state, Catholic Social Services will be providing the services.

“We’ve watched them on tv, we’ve seen their struggles, we’ve known what’s gone on for 20 years. They’ve been through heck and back and so we want to be the welcoming voice for them,” she said.

Catholic Social Services says October is probably the earliest refugees would likely arrive here.

In the meantime, they are asking for household donations to help set them up for success.