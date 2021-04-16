Due to the recent severe weather events and ongoing equipment maintenance, trash collection in the City of Mobile has been delayed, according to a social media post Thursday by the city.

"We appreciate your patience as our crews work to get caught up to their regular schedules," the notice reads. "As a reminder, trash collection occurs every other week for things like tree limbs, tree/yard debris and discarded furniture. Household garbage is collected every week and will still be picked up on its regular schedule."