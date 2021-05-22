MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The USS Mobile comes to life. Her crew now aboard the warship that was built right here in the Port City by Mobilians. It was certainly a proud moment -- as the U.S. Navy commissioned the battleship that bears the Port City's namesake.

"This is a great day for the United States Navy and the City of Mobile," Mayor Sandy Stimpson told the crowd.

"We have our ship - how about it Mobile??? -- Let's hear about it," said Congressman Jerry Carl, (R) Alabama.

"It's truly a rare thing for a U.S. battleship to be designed, built, and commissioned in the same city for which it is named," said Governor Kay Ivey.

"Dozens of ships and submarines bear the name of a U.S. city -- but rarely I think this could be the first time that we celebrate their entry into the fleet in their namesake city and in the location where they were built," said Vice Admiral John Munstin. "The fact that we do both today establishes a indelible bond between the City of Mobile and each and everyone of you and this mighty warship."

For the more than 4,000 local Austal employees -- the USS Mobile is a labor of love.

"To them it was early mornings, late nights, long shifts, and tight deadlines. And even during the pandemic -- they never stopped... They stayed the course. They finished the construction. We are proud of you," said Sen. Tommy Tuberville, (R) Alabama.

And the words -- finally making it official in the historic Harbor of the Port of Mobile.

"For the Secretary of the Navy and on behalf of the President of the United States - I hereby place the United States Ship Mobile in commission. May God bless and guide this warship and all who shall sail on her," said James Geurts, Assistant Secretary of the US Navy.

Her crew were patiently waiting to board.

"And now -- for the big moment -- officers and crew of the USS Mobile -- man our ship and bring her to life," said Rebecca Byrne, Sponsor of the USS Mobile.

And as the crew boarded the ship -- a promise by the USS Mobile's commanding officer Chris Wolff.

"I thank you for your support and pledge that the Mobile will always be ready to answer the call and make you proud with victories and perseverance," said CDR. Wolff.

Former Congressman Bradley Byrne was also recognized at the ceremony for his contribution in making the USS Mobile a reality.