A couple weekend events are being affected by the bad weather expected Saturday.
The Saraland Christmas parade is being pushed to Sunday with a new time of 2 p.m.
The Summerdale parade that was planned for Saturday night has been canceled. However, you can still go visit Santa at Town Hall from Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
