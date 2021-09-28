MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Evidence collected in the Mobile Police Department's investigation of the shooting death of a 19-year-old man Monday on Weinacker Avenue will be presented to a grand jury, according to police.
Police say that just before 1 p.m. Monday officers responded to the shooting in the 300 block of Weinacker Avenue. They found a 19-year-old male victim shot.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.
Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal dispute that turned physical, police said. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim and the suspect fired shots at each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.