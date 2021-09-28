MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Evidence collected in the Mobile Police Department's investigation of the shooting death of a 19-year-old man Monday on Weinacker Avenue will be presented to a grand jury, according to police.

Police say that just before 1 p.m. Monday officers responded to the shooting in the 300 block of Weinacker Avenue. They found a 19-year-old male victim shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal dispute that turned physical, police said. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim and the suspect fired shots at each other.