MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As the south braces for another round of chilly temperatures, a weird weather warning is coming out of South Florida. The National Weather Service out of Miami -- warns about iguanas falling out of trees due to the dramatic drop in temperature.
The folks at B & B Pet Stop -- giving us the 4-1-1 and showing off their rare red iguana.
"They call this one Diablo for some reason... I don't know why. He's just beautiful. Come here big guy. Come on... I know you don't know want to come out. He's underneath all this heat," said Bill Trufant, B & B Pet Stop President.
And for good reason -- it's cold. At 50 degrees iguanas can become lethargic. At 40 and below -- they can become comatose. Even though they've been in South Florida since the 1960s -- they still haven't adapted to the occasional cold snap.
While the weather is normally warm in the region, when the temperature drops -- it's a real problem for these cold-blooded lizards.
"When it gets cold... Everything slows down, slows down until it almost stops and that's when the iguana all of a sudden he stops. He falls out of the tree and lands on the ground and they just sit there like they're dead... And if it gets even colder it could very well kill them," explained Trufant.
They eventually warm back up and carry on. The same thing can happen to snakes and turtles.
"These guys are called Sulcata Tortoises. We just got a whole bunch of little babies... These guys are literally only a few weeks old. Look how cute they are," said Trufant. "They are really small now, but they can get to be literally like 60 or 70 years old easily... Maybe even 100. Literally they get this big around."
So while it could be a rough night for his cousins down in South Florida, Diablo is settling in for a cozy night.
"It's time for him to go back and get in his special house," said Trufant. "Look where he immediately went was right there to the heat... He went immediately under the heat. He knows."
