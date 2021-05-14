MOBILE, ala. (WALA) -- It was a full on celebration Friday morning as folks waited for the Carnival Cruise Ship "Sensation" to get docked in the Mobile Port for the first time so its essential crew members could be vaccinated against covid-19.

USA Health patterned with the city of Mobile so 110 crew members of the ship can receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Carnival crew members coming to Mobile for their COVID-19 vaccinations is a big step towards having cruise ships set sail from the Port City, once again.

Many people came out to view the ship's arrival. Mobile natives, Dan and Jane Woodfin say they are very excited, "I am just thrilled to death. I've gone out of Mobile several times and I cannot wait.. and as soon as it's safe to travel I'm going to be on it."

The influx of visitors that regularly come to board these ships have a significant impact on mobile’s economy and its local businesses.

"We need a cruise ship coming back on a regular schedule because that would impact downtown businesses not just downtown commerce, but people that supply the ship," said Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

Once cruises resume from U.S. ports, Carnival Sensation is will homeport in Mobile replacing the old Carnival ship, "The Fantasy".

The "Sensation" will have 98 additional balcony staterooms, the cocktail pharmacy-themed Alchemy Bar, a Bonsai Sushi Express venue and the Cherry on Top sweets shop.

The city hopes that vacationers can enjoy these amenities and set sail by Mid-July depending on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.