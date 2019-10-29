Gray skies and a little bit of rain couldn't stop the FOX10 family from honoring John Edd Thompson today. We named the new outdoor studio, the "JET Weather Deck", in honor of John Edd, and his more than 30 years of broadcast weather forecasting excellence, and service to the community.
Many among his peers had warm words to say about John Edd and his dedication to his craft, as well as his willingness to encourage others. Former main anchor Bob Grip talked about the trust John Edd fostered among viewers, especially during intense weather days.
For once, John Edd was almost speechless when it came to accepting this honor. Almost..JET reminisced about his early days, and recognized the many co-workers, who have become friends over the years.
