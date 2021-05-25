MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 41-year-old Mobile man is locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail this morning, accused of carjacking a woman at knifepoint.
Witnesses report the woman is a well-known Mobile driver known as "Mercedes Marge" on social media.
Police in Mobile say it was 5:30 p.m. Monday when officers responded to Springdale Boulevard and Dauphin Street for a report of a robbery.
Upon arrival, officers determined that David Kelly had produced a knife and took a vehicle from a woman, according to the MPD.
While investigating this incident, detectives further discovered that Kelly had produced the knife at a Circle K store at the same intersection to take beer from the store and also had pointed the knife at a McDonald's employee and made threats, police said.
Police said Kelly was found in the area and was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree robbery menacing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.