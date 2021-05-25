MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 41-year-old Mobile man is locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail this morning, accused of carjacking a woman at knifepoint.

Witnesses report the woman is a well-known Mobile driver known as "Mercedes Marge" on social media.

Police in Mobile say it was 5:30 p.m. Monday when officers responded to Springdale Boulevard and Dauphin Street for a report of a robbery.

Upon arrival, officers determined that David Kelly had produced a knife and took a vehicle from a woman, according to the MPD.

While investigating this incident, detectives further discovered that Kelly had produced the knife at a Circle K store at the same intersection to take beer from the store and also had pointed the knife at a McDonald's employee and made threats, police said.

Police said Kelly was found in the area and was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree robbery menacing.