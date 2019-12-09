Mobile, Ala. --Mobile Police need the public's help to identify a bank robbery suspect. On Tuesday, December 3, 2019 around 12:15 p.m., the suspect entered the Wells Fargo Bank located at 401 Azalea Road and passed a note to the teller demanding money.
The suspect threatened to shoot the teller, although the weapon is not seen. The suspect then took the money and fled on foot.
Wells Fargo is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man.
Anyone with information on who he is should call police at 251-208-7211.
