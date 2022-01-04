MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) --The Alabama Department of Public Health says that every county in the state including Mobile can be classified as a high transmission county for COVID-19.

And as cases increase, the goal remains the same. Protect people from hospitalization and death.

"We're not out of the woods. Like I just mentioned. We had 41 people die yesterday," State Health Officer Scott Harris said.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says the state recently set a record for daily cases with over 8,000 positive tests a day last Thursday and Friday.

"Alabamians are making their choices to live anyway they want, and I'm not sure what other policy changes could make things more normal for people. The reason things aren't normal is that we have thousands of people getting sick every day, and dozens of people dying," Harris said.

Data suggests that the Omicron variant is less severe than previous ones, but ADPH says that's no reason to let your guard down.

For the department, it's important to continue to try and limit the spread.

"We may just have to accept that we're going to be dealing with it. That's exactly what we're trying to do. The way we deal with that is we protect our most vulnerable people, our seniors and people with chronic health problems. We do what we can to limit the spread in the community by vaccinating everybody possible. Then we try to make sure our healthcare facilities are able to handle those surges when they come," Harris said.

And more help is on the way. The state is ramping up the availability of monoclonal antibody treatments.