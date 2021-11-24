MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- The newly-constructed West Lake Road North in west Mobile County opened for travel on Wednesday, Nov. 24, according to Mobile County Engineering.

Opening this new road should ease traffic congestion near schools and new subdivisions in the area. West Lake Road North also provides an alternate route for accessing Dawes Intermediate School and Hutchens Elementary School, which are located on West Lake Road, officials said.

“The population is shifting and there’s much development in west Mobile County. New roads are needed and many more are planned,” said Commissioner Randall Dueitt.

“West Lake Road North demonstrates the Pay-As-You-Go program works to build the infrastructure needed to support growth in the County,” he added.

This construction project was funded by the 2014 Pay-As-You-Go program. Pay-As-You-Go is a method of financing road and bridge improvements with no new taxes and no borrowed money. Funds are collected in advance of each road program.

Since 1977, Mobile County’s Pay-As-You-Go has funded more than $933 million in local road improvements and has been approved by voters each of the 18 times it has appeared on a ballot. Mobile County Pay-As-You-Go projects may be viewed at: http://www.mobilecountyal.gov/.../public-works-engineering/