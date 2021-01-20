WEST MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Porch pirates hit a West Mobile neighborhood Tuesday, but this time one of the crooks was locked and loaded.
An accused Mobile package thief packing firepower as he ripped off neighbors in the Heritage Hills subdivision.
“I know it’s just stuff, but whenever you approach someone’s home or their family with a gun you escalate the situation probably unnecessarily if you’re just stealing packages,” one man said.
The crooks hit several homes Tuesday afternoon around 5 PM near Hillcrest and Girby.
Most of the videos show just a simple theft with the bandits covering their faces, but in one of them the guy has a gun.
“It’s kind of frightening for the folks with children and things like that as it would naturally anybody else seeing a person on your doorstep with a gun,” the man said.
Nobody was hurt, but some neighbors worry somebody could have been at the wrong place at the wrong time.
“If he made the situation between me or him somebody would have gotten hurt, I think so,” he said.
Neighbors say the same vehicle was seen in every video, a 2001 to 2006 White Chevy Tahoe with a dent on the front driver’s side.
The thieves probably hoping for a big payday, most likely surprised to find several items not worth much.
“I hate that kind of the quietness and innocence was broken, but all things considered I think it was just a loss of some stuff,” the neighbor said.
MPD got three theft reports from the area on Tuesday, but more homes are believed to have been hit.
If you know who the people are, call police.
