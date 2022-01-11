West Mobile crash causes hours-long power outage

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A wreck on Hillcrest Road knocked out power in a neighborhood for several hours on Tuesday.
It happened around 8 a.m. near Autumn Ridge Drive.
Mobile Police said a teenager was driving to school when he swerved to avoid another vehicle, lost control of his car, and hit a power pole.
Officers said the teenager was not injured in the wreck.
About 800 customers in the Autumn Ridge neighborhood lost power for more than seven hours.
