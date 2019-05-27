Breaking news this morning out of Mobile County.
Sheriff's deputies have arrested 29 year old William Browning on murder charges. We are still trying to get more information from authorities... But we do know there was a report of a shooting late last night at the address where browning was arrested.
Deputies have not confirmed the victim's name - but witnesses tell us Browning and the victim were related.
