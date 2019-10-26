The National Weather Service confirming a tornado touched down in west Mobile County Friday afternoon as powerful and fast-moving storms swept across the area.
New video given to FOX10 News by Dan Parnell from his outdoor home surveillance cameras shows the fury of the heavy rains spinning up and out of control.
"I looked up and you could see the V coming and man, it was just a loud boom. It was real quick probably about five seconds and it was over with," Parnell said.
Parnell says the only thing going through his mind when he ran inside was making sure his kids were safe.
"I got to the closet and they were okay and then my dogs came outside and I said 'crap I gotta get my dogs in here too' because I didn't know how bad it was going to be," he said. "If the roof was going to come off or something."
Once things settled, Parnell checked his cameras. Around 4:20 p.m. his cameras show things seemingly peaceful outside before torrential rain begins. Then all of a sudden, a burst of high, spinning winds pick up and whip his Halloween decorations around his front yard and then his trailer getting tossed across his driveway into a neighbor's house.
"It's still...it's still...I don't think it's really hit yet. Like the severity of it," he said.
Another angle shows the same, quick destruction that's left Parnell and his neighbors in total shock.
"Like, yeah it could have been worse and the damage is that bad but this is good enough. The trailer flipped over," Parnell said shaking his head. "That was my livelihood thrown everywhere so I think it still hasn't really hit home yet but it's going to take a while to get everything cleaned up."
