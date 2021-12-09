MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A new teen space opened Thursday at Mobile's public library.

It's intended to offer them an area where they can do homework, read, or make new friends.

Gina Wilson, manager of the West Regional Library, says safe, enriching environments are critical for young people in our area.

"This is important for teens as they age out of daycare and after school care. Where do they go? So, they have an option to come here now. And while they're here, we can provide programming, services, answer their questions, help them find information, and we can help with schoolwork. So, this is a win-win for everyone who uses the library," Wilson said.

Also happening in the library is a national exhibit titled "Thinking Money for Kids".

It's a fun way to teach children ages 7 to 11 and their parents about financial topics like saving, spending and budgeting.

The exhibit will be available to the public until Jan. 21.