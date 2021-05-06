UPDATE: One westbound lane is now open on I-10 after crash.
MOBILE, Ala., --There is a serious crash on the westbound side of I-10 near Michigan Avenue and Dauphin Island Parkway.
Someone is trapped in the vehicle and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is attempting to get the victim free.
All westbound lanes are currently shut down.
This is a developing story.
