Mobile, Ala. (WALA) -- Looking for ways to get rid of your live Christmas tree? Recycling drop-off centers are posted across both sides of the bay and lasting into the new year.

Mobile, Gulf Shores, and Spanish Fort is offering tree recycling drop off sites.

In Mobile, bring trees to any of these seven parks through Jan. 16.

Tricentennial Park – 2121 Lake Drive

James Seals Park – 540 Texas Street

Baumhauer-Randle Park – 1909 Duval Street

Dog River Park – 2459 Dog River Drive North

Pinehill Recycling Center – 308 Pinehill Drive

Medal of Honor Park – 1711 Hillcrest Road

Langan Park (Municipal Park) – 4901 Zeigler Boulevard

In Gulf Shores, bring trees to Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion, where it will be re-purposed to help with dune restoration.

In Spanish Fort, Fire Station 1 is offering their dumpster as a drop-off site beginning Tuesday.

All cities urge to make sure decorations, lights, and stands are removed.

Spanish Fort is also offering a wrapping paper and cardboard drop off site. One is at Spirit Park and the other at the recycling area on Ember Lane. Those dumpsters are available now through Thursday.