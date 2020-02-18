We're one week away from Fat Tuesday, and, then, Mardi Gras festivities wind down for another year.
But what if there could be Mardi Gras parades and celebrations during other parts of the year?
The president of "Visit Mobile," David Clark, says they're joining with other groups to do micro-parades, and says those type of parades could be held for conventions that come to town to give them a taste of what Mardi Gras is like when they visit during other times of the year.
And Clark says that idea could be taken a step further.
He said, "Why not celebrate Mardi Gras every weekend throughout the year with our visitors here? We can take those same floats and, maybe, go down to Cooper-Riverside Park every weekend, let's say five or six o clock on a Friday or Saturday night, the same time, the same day, and our residents could come down and enjoy that, and our visitors could experience it."
Clark says staff has been talking about that for a few months now and that, hopefully, that could be put into action and have the necessary resources behind it.
