MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A wide array of political leaders, from Gov. Kay Ivey to the Baldwin County Commission, showed up Monday to praise an announcement that Airbus and Lockheed Martin plan to bid on a contract to build aerial refueling tankers.

If the companies win the contract, it could mean hundreds of new jobs in Mobile.

Here’s a sampling of reaction from Alabama’s political leaders:

Gov. Kay Ivey: “Folks, the United States has always been able to count on Alabama when it comes to national defense. … We have a ready, skilled workforce. We have the very best facilities. And we have the heart and will to do what is needed.”

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa): “How many places in the world would like where you are – we are – in Mobile today? … To project force in the world – everybody here knows this – you’ve got to have the tanker. And we’ve got to have one that is the perfect tanker.”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Auburn): “We need to show China, Russia and Iran that we’re here to stay, that we’re not cutting our military budget, that we’re adding to it, and we’re gonna stay a free country. And we’re going to protect our allies. If we don’t do it, we’re gonna wind up laying a home game. We don’t need any home games when it comes to war. We need to play away games.”

Rep. Jerry Carl (R-Mobile): “Team Mobile, Team Alabama – we did it. I cannot tell you how proud this makes not just me as an Alabamian, but me as a Mobilian. Get this project back … We can do this. We are gonna build it. This is gonna be American-made, by America for American for Americans. And you don’t understand how important that is for our forces overseas.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson: “What a great day. Today’s announcement is just another indication of a bright, bright future the city of Mobile, for our citizens, for Airbus, for Lockheed Martin and aviation in general. … The entire time that Airbus has been here, they have been a steadfast employer and a great corporate citizen.”

Mobile County Commission President Merceria Ludgood: “The Airbus expansion and the elements of partnership with Lockheed Martin demonstrate what we have known for decades: Mobile County is the best place in the United States to manufacture what will become the U.S. Air Force refueling planes. Our local workforce has proven itself in the aerospace industry. Our preparedness for these high-paying, skilled jobs continues to grow.”

Baldwin County Commissioner Jeb Ball: “We have a very strong regional partnership with Mobile. As Mobile grows, Baldwin County grows. And the region grows from that. Baldwin County workforce development partnership with Airbus has always been strong. We look forward to that continuing with a great partnership established here with Lockheed Martin and Airbus.”