And it is that time of year again! The Heart Walk is back after taking a year off due to the pandemic.
Heart disease is the number one cause of death for both men and women and chances are, you lost a loved one to heart disease or stroke.
The walk will raise awareness and raise money to support research.
Lenise Ligon sat down with Jay Watkins to talk more about the event and what you can expect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.