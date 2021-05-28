MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- With summer camps beginning soon, parents want to know what they are going to look like amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, COVID-19 halted dozens of camps around the community, but now, the CDC has announced masks will not be mandated for summer camps.

For the PACT Theatre Company, last year's camps looked different, with lower numbers and stricter guidelines. But today, they are seeing a rush of kids joining.

“We just want to keep a safe environment, and this year our numbers are going out the roof, so we are very excited about that,” said Marley Hall, director or the summer camp programs.

The PACT Theatre Company wanted parents to know they are open and will take all the necessary precautions to keep children safe.

“The camp is customizable to you,” said Hall. “If you feel like you should wear a mask, you can wear a mask. If you feel like you don’t want to wear a mask, you don’t have to.”

Flight Works Alabama is also hosting their first summer camp this year.

"Some of our summer camps are really focused on aviation,” said Sara Lecroy, director of education. “I know we're offering one for grades 4-6, and in that camp, they are going to build a Styrofoam glider, and they are going to 3D print their own glider. That's exciting, especially for upper elementary students."

Both camps have programs kicking off next week. For more information, visit here for the Pact Theatre Company, and here for Alabama Flight Works.