Now that the statue has been removed from its base and transported to its permanent home, the History Museum of Mobile, what happens next to the Admiral Raphael Semmes statue?
The more than a century old statue will now have a place at the History Museum, but that's going to take some time.
“So the monument is not going to go, the statue is not going to go on display right away. There are a couple of reasons for that. The first is that there are some conservation issues and we need to do some conservation work on it," said History Museum of Mobile Director Meg Fowler. "The 2nd is that we want to be really careful and deliberate about the way we present it as we develop those interpretative materials. So that’s going to be a collaborative process with some key community stakeholders.”
The confederate statue was removed at the request of Mayor Sandy Stimpson more than a week ago.
It's one of the many confederate statues across the country that have been removed whether by local governments or by force from those who don't agree with them standing. Many have also been defaced.
Even after multiple requests, Mayor Stimpson still has not spoken to the media about the monument, its removal, and now its new home. Monday, his office declined an interview.
In a statement Sunday, Stimpson announced the statue's new home:
On June 13, 2020, I ordered
that the statue of Admiral Raphael Semmes be moved from storage in a city facility and transferred to the History Museum of Mobile.
The task was completed today, June 14. The museum staff received the statue and will develop a plan to protect, preserve and display it within the museum.
This step was taken following extensive research by a team of lawyers, historians and city officials. This included conversations with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office as well as members of the Mobile City Council and others with a vested interest in the statue.
We believe this action to be consistent with the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act. If the Attorney General determines otherwise, we will respect his decision and stand ready to work with his office.
I have no doubt that moving the statue from public display was the right thing to do for our community going forward. The values represented by this monument a century ago are not the values of Mobile in 2020.
Since moving the statue on June 5 we have received extensive feedback from citizens and from people far beyond our city and state.
I am confident that the museum staff will not only preserve the statue but place it into the appropriate historic context. We are grateful for their partnership.
As a community, we should strive to understand the characters, culture and circumstances that have shaped Mobile and brought us to this crucial moment.
And while we learn from our past, we should not allow the decisions of yesterday to cloud a bright tomorrow for our children.
Over 300 years, there are chapters of darkness and light that weave together to form the Mobile story. The most important chapter is the one we write next.
Monday evening, Attorney General Steve Marshall announced his determination that the City of Mobile violated the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act by removing a historic statue previously located on public property.
Here's the statement from the State Attorney's office:
The Memorial Preservation Act was passed in 2017 by the Alabama Legislature to protect architecturally significant buildings, memorial buildings, memorial streets, and monuments located on public property for 40 or more years. The Act specifically charges the Attorney General with the duty of enforcement, much as he is authorized to prosecute all civil actions necessary to protect the rights and interests of the State.
“On June 4, the City of Mobile removed a 120-year-old statue of Admiral Raphael Semmes from public property within the city,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Now that the City has acknowledged its intent to remove the monument permanently, the facts surrounding the removal and a plain reading of the law led me to determine that the Act was violated. After being notified of that determination, the City has agreed to pay the required fine of $25,000 without a court order.”
The legal agreement entered into today by the State and the City of Mobile is linked here.
