A memorial service held in Minneapolis Thursday was the first of several services to remember George Floyd.
The service that was attended by his family, politicians, and celebrities was aired across the country, including right here in Mobile.
Mobile NAACP President Robert Clopton, Sr. said even thousands of miles away he still feels the pain of the Floyd family.
“Sadness. Hurt. Anger. Confusion. I think the tribute that they’re paying to him today is outstanding," he said. “When is enough, enough?”
This after days of protest sweeping the nation including Mobile.
“There’s a lot of sadness. With that sadness, there’s an anger. A deep rooted anger. We have fear and we have confusion,” he explained.
After Sunday's protest many local eyes are looking towards the city of Mobile.
“We need to know what the city of Mobile is doing to attack systemic racism as it persists and lies hidden in Mobile,” Clopton said.
Mobile City Councilman Fred Richardson even brought police brutality up at a city council meeting this week.
“We need to know is there a policy on neck restraints where you choke somebody to death. What is the policy on that?” Councilman Richardson said.
While watching Floyd's memorial service, on his mind was the timing of it all. He believes it's a good time for Mobile to reflect and make the necessary changes.
“It’s an eye opener of what could happen. It’s an eye opener to some of the things that are happening. It’s an eye opener to so many that the systemic racism that existed in Minneapolis exist everywhere,” Clopton added.
The Mobile NAACP Chapter is hosting a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday with the city of Mobile.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced Wednesday, he'll be bringing some organizers of the protest Sunday to the table to talk about a path moving forward.
