MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We know a lot of you have questions when it comes to getting a vaccination. There are a couple of different websites that can help.

The first one is the Alabama Department of Public Health (https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=d84846411471404c83313bfe7ab2a367)

The first slide you see is on vaccine distribution. The tab at the bottom says doses administered and it's interesting because it breaks down the different types of coronavirus vaccine that have been administered in Alabama. The blue represents Moderna, the pink is Pfizer and the green represents the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The next tab on the top says vaccine clinics. When you click on that, the first thing it shows you is federal pharmacies. There you'll see all of the pharmacies working with the government to provide vaccines across our area. A lot of these being CVS, Sam's Club and Walmart. Now looking down at the bottom of the page, you see another tab called ADPH Drive Thru & Walk in clinics put on by the Alabama Department of Public Health. When you click on that, you’ll see a little purple dot down in the Mobile area on the screen. That is the clinic at the Alabama Cruise Terminal.

Now if you're looking for someplace to make an appointment. Click on the next tab at the bottom for ADPH Appointment only clinics. All the yellow dots are places you can go to make an appointment for a vaccine. You can adjust the area by typing in your address in the search address line or sliding the distance radius bar to find one near you.

The Mobile County Health Department (http://mchdcares.com/) has some really good information on its website as well. It tell you when the next mass vaccine clinics are being held. There is a tab you can select that will allow you to look for mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies that are administering the vaccine. One thing that is really helpful, is there are actual maps of some of those places, so you can see where to park and how the process works.

When you scroll down the page you’ll see a section called Am I Eligible? If you click take the survey, it will ask you a series of questions to determine if you are eligible. If you are, you can go ahead and click on the Find Local Pharmacies tab and it will help you look for available appointments in the area and in some cases schedule an appointment.