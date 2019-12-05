Whistler, Ala. --Officers were called out to Vestavia street between 9 and 9:30 P.M. on Wednesday night for reports of a man laying in an area with multiple gunshot wounds.
Upon arrival, the male was confirmed deceased on scene.
He’s been identified as 33-year-old Richard Lee Lucy.
There are no suspects right now, but investigators are seeking any information that could help lead to an arrest.
