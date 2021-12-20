MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Whistler man Monday pleaded not guilty to murder in the slaying of Abdar Yelldon last month.

Kameron Demarcus Williams, 23, entered the plea in Mobile County District Court. He faces charges of intentional murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and drug possession, as well as several probation violations.

The shooting took place on Nov. 13 in the 3300 block of St. Stephens Road in Prichard. Police said the 44-year-old victim had been shot multiple times inside of a vehicle.

Williams is being held without bail at Mobile County Metro Jail. He is due in court for a preliminary hearing next month.

Based on the new arrest on the murder charge, Mobile County District Judge Zackery Moore last week revoked the defendant’s bond in three drug cases.