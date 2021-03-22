PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) – For more than a year, the gutted shell of a house in the city’s Whistler community cast a shadow over Zia Lewis’ home.

Lewis said she has complained since August to Prichard officials but has received no concrete response.

“I’m working on it,” Lewis said she has heard from the city’s building inspector.

Lewis said she is concerned about property values in the neighborhood but worries more about someone getting hurt.

“It’s been burned down for about a year, but the yard looked like that for more than 10 years, and vagrants come in and out,” he said. “It breeds snakes, rats roaches, and they could go in our yard. So they go into the daycare next to its yard. And you, know, we complain to the city.”

The city of Prichard in January put a condemnation notice on the front door of the property deeming it “unsafe for human occupancy” and warning it’s unlawful for anyone to live there. But that is obvious just by looking at it. The roof has collapsed, weeds and branches cover the property and the windows are smashed.

Mobile County property records list the owners as Roosevelt and Ora Hill. Their daughter, April Coleman, told FOX10 News that her parents had moved out of the house before lasts year’s fire. She said her father passed away two months ago and that she is working with a contactor to address the situation. She said she has kept Prichard Building Inspector Sammy Green apprised of the situation.

“I have talked to Prichard and Mr. Green in depth,” she said. “We have a target date. … They were very aware of my father’s health and his decline.”

The fire finished the house off, but Lewis said the property’s condition had been deteriorating for years before that.

“I haven’t seen anything get done but we get a ticket for, you know, trash or whatever,” she said. “And it’s just a bad situation.”

That ticket, Lewis said, was a citation for putting Hurricane Sally debris from her property too close to the street. She said she wants to know why the city hasn’t done anything in a year to remove what she describes as a nuisance and a potential hazard next door.

Coleman said she has lined up a contractor but has had to wait from the company to complete other work.

“We’re next in line for him to get started,” she said. “Unfortunately, when you have someone who’s sick and have to provide 24-hour care, that has to take precedence.”

TJ Pettway, executive assistant to the Prichard mayor’s office, told FOX10 News that the Code Enforcement Department has cited the property for various code violations and has started condemnation proceedings. He also indicated that the city is working with Coleman in light of her father’s death.

“The condemnation procedure is still in effect and will remain in effect until the property has been abated by the owner or the City,” Pettway wrote.

Lewis said she is not sure about the legal process. But she offered a simple suggestion for what she would like to see.

“Knock it down, you know? Drag the stuff out. Like I say, it’s a day care center right next door,” she said. “Kids play back there. What if one of them get bit by snake or something? You know, so like I can take, you know, I can put stuff down in my yard. But what I’m more concerned about is the kids, and you know people list in and out.”