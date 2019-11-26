How many times have you driven down Airport Boulevard in Mobile frustrated because you're sitting in traffic?
Probably more times than you'd like to think.
But, now, it seems city traffic engineers have made some improvements to traffic flow, and just in time for the Christmas season.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson says about three months ago, the city completed a project to synchronize lights on Airport between Sage Avenue and McGregor Avenue.
This part of the project cost about $750,000.
And the mayor says more work is coming on Airport.
Stimpson said, "We will continue to work on Airport Boulevard until we get it all the way to the Airport. There are two more phases, from McGregor going west, and I think it goes to Hillcrest, and, then, there'll be from Hillcrest out to the Airport eventually."
And the mayor says another busy stretch in Mobile is coming next: Government Street.
He says there are plans to bid the contract in the first quarter of next year that would synchronize Government between Broad Street and the east side of the Bankhead Tunnel.
The mayor says its an Alabama Department of Transportation project.
