MOBILE COUNTY, Ala (WALA) -- Southern Alabama has not seen the likes of an active weather week like this in quite some time.
The wicked weather just days before Halloween, setting the stage for what's to come for trick or treaters. A massive dip in degrees is going to force the ghouls and goblins to bundle up as the temperatures drop.
Mobile Fire Rescue is on alert. With the cold blast expected they said they normally see more fires because of space heaters being used wrong and people using their stoves to heat a home.
“We can't emphasize enough, review the manufacture details on the space heaters, use them properly,” said Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire. “Placing them in the proper areas in your homes.”
Experts also said make sure fireplaces are clean before you try to light a fire. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission says more than 20,000 fires a year are caused by fireplaces.
