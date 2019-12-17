(WALA) -- Before the chilly change on Tuesday, severe storms tore through the Deep South.
More then 10 million Americans from Louisiana to Florida were at risk of strong wind and tornadoes.
In South Alabama we were spared, but across the region there were reports of at least 27 twisters killing four people, two of those in Alabama.
This time of year is known as the secondary severe weather season, that is why sights like what happened in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama aren't entirely a surprise.
The National Weather Service said December is one of the more active months for tornadoes. Since 1950, there have been at least 138 in the state. April is the highest with 493.
The holiday season does not take a break when it comes to twisters. Alabama is ranked 4th for tornadoes during the Christmas holiday.
Back on Christmas Day in 2012, An EF-2 twister tore across Midtown Mobile and Prichard, nobody was seriously hurt. That same day 16 other tornadoes were reported across Alabama.
Monday also marked 19 years since an EF-4 tornado tore through Tuscaloosa County and killed 11 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.