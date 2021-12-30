PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard Police arrested the woman accused of firing the shot that killed Grace Carter Tuesday night.

According to detectives, Carter was wounded by a stray bullet while she was worshipping at Everlasting Life Holiness Church on Meaher Street. Crews first to the scene said they thought the 65-year-old was experiencing a heart attack. Officers then discovered a bullet hole inside a door. EMS checked Carter again and realized she had a single gunshot wound to her chest.

On Thursday, police arrested Kaillyn Christine Howard Harris.

As she was led to jail, Harris said, "I'm sorry and ain't intentionally do it. Anybody that know me know I got a good heart. And I ain't intentionally do this. Will y'all please forgive me?"

Harris is charged with felony murder and firing into an occupied building.