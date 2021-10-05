William Carroll wins Mobile City Council District 2 runoff

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- William Carroll will return to the Mobile City Council after winning one of the most unusual elections in recent memory.

Carroll was in a runoff for the seat against Levon Manzie, the council member who passed away last month.

The most recent returns show Carroll winning with 57 percent of the vote.

Had Manzie won, a special election would have been called to fill the empty seat.

Carroll previously served as a Mobile City Council member from 2005 to 2013.