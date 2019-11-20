MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The suspect in the homicide of a young woman more than a decade ago had sex with her corpse before burying her body behind a home in Wilmer, according to authorities who took part in a bond hearing and arraignment Wednesday morning.
Eldee George Henage, who is being charged with abuse of a corpse in addition to the murder of Nancie Cowan, pleaded not guilty and was denied bond during the court proceeding in Mobile. A preliminary hearing date was set for Dec. 4.
Officials say that during recent days Henage confessed to killing Cowan more than a decade ago, during a time frame between the end of 2007 and the beginning of 2008. They say he strangled her in a vehicle, drove her to his mother's property, took her body into a trailer and had sex with her corpse before burying the body.
Authorities say he told this to Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies and then led them to the location where he said he buried Cowan.
Cowan's skeletal remains were found buried at that location in Wilmer.
The victim was last seen on Nov. 23, 2007, and a missing person's report was made on Jan. 18, 2008.
Following Henage's arrest in Mobile on Monday, the suspect told reporters he "heard voices," "people's voices."
Prosecutors say Henage has an extensive history of criminal conduct. At the time of Cowan's disappearance, Henage was on probation. In 2011, he pleaded guilty to a reckless endangerment charge.
