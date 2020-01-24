MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An 18-year-old Wilmer resident is in Mobile County Metro Jail Friday morning on a rape charge.
Shawn Lisenby is charged with first-degree rape, according to jail records.
The jail log shows he was booked at 7:33 p.m. Thursday and that the Mobile County Sheriff's Office was the arresting agency.
FOX10 News is reaching out to authorities for additional information.
