MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A Wilmer man attacking his wife was shot and killed by his son, according to Mobile County Sheriff's Office investigators.
Deputies said Jarrell Gregory Busby was armed with a handgun during the attack on his wife. Investigators said Busby's son defended his stepmother and shot Busby in the shoulder. Busby was taken to the hospital where he later died.
No charges have been filed against the son. The case will be heard by a grand jury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.