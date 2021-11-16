MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A jury Tuesday convicted a Wilmer man of stealing a car in a case that initially was reported as a carjacking.
Police charged Richard Jacob Phillips, 29, with first-degree robbery. Authorities alleged that he stole the Chrysler PT Cruiser at knifepoint in January 2018.
Prosecutors said the victim suffered severe brain injuries form the attack, which was a factor in seeking an indictment on the lesser charge of first-degree theft. But because of the defendant’s prior convictions – for first-degree robbery, second-degree theft and possession of a forged instrument – he faces 20 year to life in prison.
Phillips also has an upcoming murder trial. He is accused of a January 2020 killing in Wilmer.
A judge set sentencing on the theft charge for Jan. 19.
