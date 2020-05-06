WILMER, Ala. (WALA) -- Alababama state troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Wilmer.
We're told it happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday on Glenwood Road near Moffett Road.
Troopers say 44-year-old Donald Adams of Wilmer, who was on a motorcycle, collided head on with an SUV.
Investigators say Adams died at the scene.
There's no word yet on the condition of the other driver.
