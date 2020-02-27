MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police identified the Wilmer man who was killed in a crash on Moffett Road on Monday.
Investigators said Jon Austin Williams, 20, died in the three-car wreck not far from the Wolf Ridge Road intersection.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. on eastbound Moffett Road in front of Oak Ridge Apartments. Police did not release details about the other drivers and passengers involved in the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.