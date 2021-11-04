A Wilmer woman is in a lot of trouble, she’s in jail accused of spitting in the face of a Saraland police officer.

According to investigators, Crawford stole a car in Saraland on Monday on Highway 45, which initially led to her arrest.

Saraland Police tracked Crawford to Mobile on Thursday after getting a tip she would be on McVay Drive.

During her arrest, according to Saraland PD, officers were trying to get her seatbelt on in the back of the cruiser.

That’s when they say she became disorderly, and spit in an officers face.

Crawford is being charged with assault using bodily fluids, as well as first degree property theft.