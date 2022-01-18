MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – It was dark and cold in the wee hours of Dec. 19, 2019 – just six days before Christmas – when law enforcement officers surrounded a home on Old Moffat Road in Wilmer.

The objective was to arrest Nicholas McLeod as part of a round-up of drug suspects across Mobile County. But he wasn’t there – and, in fact, was in jail at the time. In the confusion, though, officers fired multiple times at a 19-year-woman who did live there.

The incident sparked a federal lawsuit against the federal government and a number of officers assigned to the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Last week, attorneys for plaintiff Ann McLeod filed an updated complaint – the fourth version of the civil suit – naming two more defendants.

Lawyers said the woman has enduring health problems, and a bullet lodged near her spine.

“She has some pain,” attorney Henry Brewster told FOX10 News. “And obviously, she’s, you know, she’s suffered from it, and it’s affected employment and everything else.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Mobile, which is representing the government and officers assigned to the task force, did not respond to request for comment. Paul Carbo, an attorney representing Mobile County Sheriff’s Office employees, declined to comment. But in a motion to dismiss a previous version of the lawsuit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office argued that the arrest warrant the task force was trying to execute was “facially valid” and that the agents had a legitimate reason to fear for their lives.

“It is undisputed that while at the Home, the Federal Individual Defendants learned that another person was inside the Home, that there were guns in the Home, and that Plaintiff in fact came to the kitchen door with a gun in her hand, which she did not drop,” the filing states.

Legal hurdles

The U.S. Attorney’s Office argues that the federal government and the other federal defendants cannot be sued under a doctrine called “qualified immunity,” which offers broad legal protections to government employees acting in course of their duties. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock denied the motion to dismiss the complaint.

That issue now is before the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Beaverstock has yet to rule on a request by the U.S. Attorney’s Office to put the entire case on hold until the appeals court rules.

The incident that sparked the lawsuit occurred on Dec. 19, 2019. It was part of a round-up of criminal suspects by the task force, which is run by the U.S. Marshals Service and includes deputized members from state and local law enforcement agencies.

The suit alleges that task force members walked into the carport and encountered Nicholas McLeod’s nephew, Christopher McLeod. The complaint alleges that officers did not believe that man, who was engaged to marry the plaintiff at the time, when he told them his uncle was not there and was in jail. It also alleges that officers refused to let him warn his fiancée that agents were outside.

Nicholas McLeod had lived years ago at the Old Moffat Road house, which belonged to his grandmother, according to court records. But the lawsuit contends his home address at the time of the raid was in Atmore and that he had been booked in to Metro Jail about 15 hours before the operation.

Brewster said authorities easily could have – and should have – known those key facts.

“It was a mistake compounded upon mistake after mistake,” he said. “And there were a lot of things that they could have headed off this problem.”

The updated civil complaint adds two new defendants – Mobile County sheriff’s Sgt. David Smith and Rebecca Miller, a civilian employee of the Sheriff’s Office who was working in the intelligence unit. The suit alleges that Smith instructed a previously named defendant, Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigator Raylene Busby, to give Miller a list of 55 suspects to be arrested that day. Willer was supposed to make files on each target but failed to do so for McLeod, according to the complaint.

‘Frozen in shock’

The civil complaint contends that Ann McLeod, who at the time went by her maiden name, Ann Rylee, was asleep in bed when the task force arrived. The suit contends that she was alone and frightened, believing intruders were breaking in.

Rylee got a gun from the bureau and walked to the door. According to the lawsuit, she was blinded by a high-intensity light that officers shone in her faced.

“She stood frozen in shock just inside the door of her dark kitchen,” the complaint states. “She held the gun but never fire.”

The suit alleges that officers screamed “gun, gun” while firing dozens of shots at her through the doorway. At least five of those bullets hit her, according to the suit. Attorneys seek compensation for the uninsured Rylee’s medical expenses – which total $120,000 – as well as damages for emotional distress, pain and suffering economic loss. The suit also seeks punitive damages.

According to the civil complaint, those bullets came from the guns of three task force members: a Baldwin County sheriff’s deputy named Austin Welch; an Alabama Department of Corrections officer named John Skipper; and Scott Fondren, a Homeland Security Investigations agent.

All three are defendants, along with Deputy Marshal Beau Bartel, who was the team leader of the task force.

The updated complaint adds two new defendants accused of failing to adequately research Nicholas McLeod’s background. Had they done so, Brewster says, they would have known the suspect lived in Atmore, not Wilmer, and that he was already in jail on the arrest warrant at the time.

Lawyers in the case dispute whether law enforcement officers announced their presence before entering the house and whether Rylee posed a threat. Brewster said he is confident a jury will see it Rylee’s way and pointed to conflicting accounts offered by the task force members.

“One of the things that's in our favor is they each have different versions of what happened, some of which completely mirror what we say,” he said.

Brewster questioned the need for such overwhelming force, even if Nicholas McLeod had been at the house.

“You know, it’s important to remember that when they finally opened the door and encountered Ann, they had the place surrounded,” he said. “If they had any concern at all about this low-level drug user was going to escape, they had every window covered, and they were set up with a huge number of folks.”