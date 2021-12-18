MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Wings of Life Mission is reuniting families for their annual Christmas party.

Mt. Hebron's youth group sang Christmas favorites to the mission’s residents and the children.

Wings of Life is a residential home that aims to break the cycle of addiction, poverty, and incarceration. The facility currently has 60 residents.

Pastor Brandon Sanders, executive director of Wings of Life, said it was important to bring them together with their children this holiday.

"You know, it's really encouraging not only for our residents but also for the kids,” Sanders said. “I just shared quickly with you about 60% of American children live without their fathers. About 90% of kids in foster care are there because of an incarcerated or an addicted parent. So, we are really working hard to try and address these issues and try to help the family come back together. We believe the family is important."

Organizers said about 60 kids on hand Saturday. Each one of them received toys and everyone was served dinner.